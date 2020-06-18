COVID-19 hospitalizations break record for 2nd day straight

The North Texas hospital region has the most patients being treated for COVID-19 across the state.

State and local officials are reporting the highest hospitalizations numbers related to COVID-19 in North Texas and across the state Thursday.

There are 899 people hospitalized in North Texas for COVID-19 and 2,947 hospitalizations across the state, according to data from the Department of State Health Services.

Those are higher than Wednesday's record of 859 hospitalizations in North Texas and 2,793 statewide.

Those are up 73% and 95% in the three and a half weeks since Memorial Day.

The North Texas region has the most patients being treated for COVID-19 across the state. The Houston area region has the second-most patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with 839.

Despite a rise in the seven-day rolling average in statewide hospitalizations, on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said, "There's no reason to be alarmed...we remain at the lowest threat level of our hospital capacity."

Top updates for Thursday, June 18:

Collin County reports 101 new cases

State health officials reported 101 new positive cases in Collin County Thursday, raising the county total to 1,967 since tracking began in March. There are currently 614 active cases in the county.

There have been 38 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.