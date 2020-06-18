COVID-19 hospitalizations break record for 2nd day straight

State and local officials are reporting the highest hospitalizations numbers related to COVID-19 in North Texas and across the state Thursday.
There are 899 people hospitalized in North Texas for COVID-19 and 2,947 hospitalizations across the state, according to data from the Department of State Health Services.
Those are higher than Wednesday's record of 859 hospitalizations in North Texas and 2,793 statewide.
Those are up 73% and 95% in the three and a half weeks since Memorial Day.
The North Texas region has the most patients being treated for COVID-19 across the state. The Houston area region has the second-most patients hospitalized for COVID-19 with 839.
Despite a rise in the seven-day rolling average in statewide hospitalizations, on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said, "There's no reason to be alarmed...we remain at the lowest threat level of our hospital capacity."
Top updates for Thursday, June 18:
- A group of Texas mayors have asked Gov. Greg Abbott to allow local governments to require face masks in public, including a number in North Texas.
- Dallas County saw a record jump in positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 413.
- Student-athletes at five North Texas school districts have tested positive for COVID-19; that canceled the districts summer workout programs.
Collin County reports 101 new cases
State health officials reported 101 new positive cases in Collin County Thursday, raising the county total to 1,967 since tracking began in March. There are currently 614 active cases in the county.
There have been 38 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.