COVID-19 updates: 23 additional deaths reported in Dallas County, including two people found dead at home

The county reported the additional deaths on Monday, after comparing vital record data to previous reports from health care providers.

Dallas County health officials reported 1,814 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths Monday, including a man in his 40s who was found dead at home and a woman in her 60s who was also found dead at her home.

For the first time, there are 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County, officials said.

The state health department reported 8,107 new cases and 67 additional deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to keep using online, curbside and delivery options for shopping and dining in order to give "our health care heroes the capacity they need to help those who are sick in this time of unprecedented spread."

"It is more important than ever that we follow the doctors' advice to avoid crowds, forego in-person celebrations with people outside of those we live with and wear our masks whenever we are in an indoor setting outside the home or in our home if non-household members are present."

The deaths included:

A Dallas man in his 40s who was found dead at home.

A Grand Prairie man in his 40s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

A DeSoto woman in her 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been critically ill at a hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Hutchins man in his 50s who had been critically ill at a hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who died at an emergency department at a hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60s was found dead at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill at a hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Lancaster man in his 60s who lived at a long-term care facility. He had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 60s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 60s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Coppell man in his 70s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility where he died. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill at a hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Farmers Branch man in his 70s who had been critically ill at a hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80s who had been critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who lived at a long-term care facility. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

An Irving woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who lived at a long-term care facility. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

There have been 156,266 cases and 1,484 deaths in the county since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 263 additional deaths spanning 8-month period

Tarrant County health officials said they added 263 additional COVID-19 deaths to the county's total on Monday that occurred between April and November.

County officials said the state switched to reporting deaths based on cause listed on the death certificate, but the county did not have access to that information.

Tarrant County continued to report deaths based on notification from healthcare providers until November, when it began using vital records data from state health officials.

County officials reviewed nearly 1,000 records and found 263 that had not previously been reported to them by health care providers.

Tarrant County will also update its dashboard based on the date of death, which is how they handle coronavirus death data.

Monday afternoon, the county announced 1,494 cases of COVID-19. The countywide total now stands at 132,591 cases, including 1,362 deaths since tracking began in March.

Denton County adds 730 cases, 1 death

Denton County Public Health said a man over 80, who was a resident of Inspired Living in Lewisville, died of the novel coronavirus.

DCPH also announced 730 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the countywide total to 35,030 cases, including 184 deaths.

“As we approach the holiday, we must all do our part to help our hospital workers who battle COVID-19 daily, by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH will host a free drive-thru testing center Tuesday, Dec. 29 at University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 a.m.

Texas to receive more than 620,000 doses of vaccine this week

Texas health officials say they expect to receive more than 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second week of distribution.

They expect doses to be delivered to more than 1,100 health care centers across 185 Texas counties.

Of those, almost 160,000 will be the Pfizer vaccine and more than 460,000 will be from Moderna, officials confirmed.