Coronavirus cases, deaths continue to rise over the last week in Dallas County

There have been 249 deaths confirmed in Dallas County. Twenty of those have been reported in the last two days, according to officials.

Dallas County health officials announced Wednesday four more people have died from COVID-19.

Health officials also reported 239 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 10,958 cases since tracking began in March.

"Today’s numbers add to a week that appears to be a significant increase from last week for both cases reported and deaths," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a written statement.

The latest deaths reported include:

A Lancaster man in his 40s, who had underlying health conditions

A Dallas man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 50s, who didn’t have underlying health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 100s, who had underlying health conditions.

On Monday, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services Dr. Philip Huang said it was very concerning to see people gathering so close together during weekend protests over police brutality and justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in Dallas.

Jenkins is still encouraging residents to stay home if you can and practice safe social distancing.

"We are committed to protecting the rights and safety of peaceful protesters. The Dallas Mavericks have secured masks and hand sanitizer for peaceful protesters and I ask that you use one of these masks or bring your own," Jenkins said.

Tarrant County reports 1 death, 138 new cases

Tarrant County health officials reported Wednesday a Fort Worth woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19. Officials also reported 138 new positive cases.

There have now been 5,761 confirmed positive cases and 168 confirmed deaths in the county since tracking began in March. Officials say 2,420 residents have successfully recovered.

Tuesday, health officials said there was a slight decline in the number of positive cases on a daily basis. On Monday, there were only 21 new cases reported.

CVS added 42 new COVID-19 testing sites at seven drive-thru locations in Tarrant County Tuesday. The sites use self-swab tests and are available to people who meet CDC criteria and age requirements.

Here’s the list:

6431 McCart Ave., Fort Worth.

5401 Alta Mere Drive, Fort Worth.

2706 Jacksboro Hwy., Fort Worth.

4333 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth.

700 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth.

9620 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth.

815 E. Abrams St., Arlington.

Frisco man dies from COVID-19

An 89-year-old Frisco man with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19 Tuesday night, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

CCHCS says out of respect for the victim’s family, no further information will be released.

This is the 36th reported death in Collin County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports that since testing began in March, there have been a total of 1,346 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of that total, 954 people have recovered.

Ellis County reports 7 additional cases

Ellis County health officials reported seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county's overall total to 359 cases.

Officials also reported four additional people have recovered.