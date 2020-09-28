COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports increase in cases for school-aged children

During the week ending on Sept. 19, there were 225 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 for school-aged children (ages 5 to 17).

Dallas County health officials reported 311 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 11 of which were from previous months. The county also reported an increase in cases for school-aged children.

One additional death was also reported. The man was a resident of Lancaster who was critically ill at a hospital and had underlying, high-risk health conditions.

During the week ending on Sept. 19, there were 225 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 for school-aged children, ages 5 to 17, which was an increase for the age group compared to the previous week.

Cases for young adults from ages 18 to 22 years old have increased to 14% of all coronavirus cases in the county for the month of September.

The positivity rate in patients who are symptomatic and going to hospitals is 11.9%, an increase for the county.

"If we all will put community health over our selfish desires to do the few things that the doctors tell us are still not safe, we hopefully can have a safer fall that allows for more freedom," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

There have been 81,372 cases and 1,021 deaths since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County adds 240 new cases

Tarrant County is reporting 240 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Most cases have been in females at 53% and most deaths have been in men at 56%.

Most deaths have been over 65 years old and most cases have been in people between 25 to 44 years old.

ZIP codes that have had the most cases in the last 30 days are 76106 with 190 and 76109 with 161 cases, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

There have been 49,569 cases, 43,473 recoveries and 653 deaths since tracking began in March.

Denton County reports 75 new cases

Denton County health officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In hospital capacity reported Monday, there are 516 patients for other illnesses and 34 patients being treated for COVID-19.

Most cases have been in the age range from 20 to 29 years old. Most deaths have been in people over 80 years old.

There have been 12,058 cases, 10,401 recoveries and 109 deaths since tracking began in March.

There is free drive-thru testing starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St. in Denton.

Pre-registration is required. Call 940-349-2585 to make an appointment.

Cook Children's COVID-19 update

There is one COVID-19 patient at Cook Children's Medical Center, the hospital shared in its latest update.

There have been 25,320 children tested for the virus and of those, 1,404 have been positive.