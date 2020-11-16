COVID-19 updates: Dallas County again surpasses daily record with 1,831 new cases

On Saturday, Dallas County set its previous daily record with 1,543 new cases of COVID-19

This story will be updated throughout Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Dallas County is reporting its highest number of new daily cases Monday with 1,831 cases.

And Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, the second-highest death count overall in the U.S., trailing only New York, according to John Hopkins University.

In Dallas County, there was one additional death reported Monday: a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility in Dallas. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

On Saturday, the county set its previous daily record with 1,543 new cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, there were 1,458 new cases reported.

Of the new cases on Monday, 1,695 were confirmed and 136 cases were probable.

Tarrant County reported 900 new cases Monday.

The current rate for positive cases is 37.4 per 100,000 residents, officials said. Of people going to the hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms, 15.3% tested positive during the week ending on Nov. 7.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the spike "explosive."

"It is imperative to public health and our economy that we stop the in-home get-togethers and trips to restaurants and bars that are largely responsible for this spike," Jenkins said.

On Monday, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study.

During the past week, 10 schools in Dallas County have temporarily ended in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in an email Sunday that the increases in cases and hospitalizations were "deeply concerning."

"Dallas is on pace to hit new peaks in the coming weeks. The second wave is here, even though the first wave never truly subsided," Johnson wrote.