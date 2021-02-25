COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 614 cases, 24 deaths

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the county’s numbers are beginning to move in the right direction and the county’s death totals should begin to decline.

The Texas Department of Health of Human Services reported 4,912 cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday and 305 additional deaths.

In Dallas County, health officials reported 24 more coronavirus-related deaths and 614 cases of COVID-19.

Thursday’s deaths in Dallas County included men and women who ranged in age from their 50s to 90s. According to health officials, all but two had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Despite the number of deaths and cases, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says residents shouldn’t be alarmed, because these numbers are artificially low due to lack of testing in the week of power outages in the historic winter storm.

“In the coming days, we should get to a more accurate count of COVID positive cases. While that number will be high than we’ve seen this week, it will be much lower than what we’ve seen at our highest,” said Jenkins.

Since tracking began in March 2020, there have been 244,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There is a cumulative total of 34,773 probable cases from antigen tests, health officials say.

A total of 2,923 residents have died due to COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

Tarrant County adds 13 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced Thursday that 13 more residents died from COVID-19. Health officials said the deaths included both men and women, and all but two had underlying high-risk health conditions. The youngest victim was a Fort Worth man in his 20s.

The countywide total of deaths now stands at 2,818 since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Health officials also reported 758 COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 240,416 confirmed cases. At least 219,208 have recovered.

Denton County reports 556 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 556 cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 63,122 COVID-19 cases.

DCPH also reported 458 residents have recovered, increasing the countywide recovery total to 50,671.