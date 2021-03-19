COVID-19 updates: Dallas County judge urges residents to register for vaccine, as officials report 22 more deaths

The deaths bring the countywide total to 3,372 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials announced 22 more residents have died from the novel coronavirus Thursday, including a man in his 20s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Health officials also announced 348 newly confirmed cases of COVID, and three additional cases of the coronavirus variant first diagnosed in the UK. To date, health officials said a total of 14 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 and one case of B.1.526 variant have been identified in Dallas County residents.

One patient was hospitalized and five had a history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

“It is important that we continue to do things like wear a mask, wash our hands, and avoid crowds that have proven effective. It’s equally important that we register in as many places as we're willing to drive and get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

He also continues to urge residents who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread and to help lead to herd immunity.

“Our hope is that vaccine production will increase rapidly, and we will see more opportunities for shots at Fair Park and our other locations as well as the opportunity to expand to more providers. We all have a role to play and your role is to get registered,” said Jenkins.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 348 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 22 Deaths,

Tarrant County reports 24 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced 24 more residents died from COVID-19 Friday, including one death from December, one death from January, 11 deaths from February, and 11 deaths from March.

Health officials said all but four victims had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 289 newly confirmed cases of COVID, bringing the countywide total to 248,606 cases – including 3,184 confirmed deaths.

Denton County adds 114 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 114 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, of which 96 are active cases.

This increases the countywide total to 70,885 COVID-19 cases, including 453 confirmed deaths.