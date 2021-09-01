State-sponsored COVID-19 antibody infusion center opening in McKinney Thursday

The treatments will be available at the Collin College Conference Center in McKinney for COVID-19 patients starting Sept. 2.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Texas' 15th regional antibody infusion center is set to open in McKinney on Thursday, officials announced.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said the state's newest COVID-19 treatment center will open in partnership between the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and local officials such as Collin County and Baylor Scott & White.

The center will begin accepting patients starting Thursday, Sept. 2. It will be located at the Collin College Conference Center at 2400 Community Avenue in McKinney.

Patients can contact the center by calling 972-548-6674, and doctors can email the center at infusion@collin.edu.

According to Abbott, patients will be given Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies as treatment and that it will be at no cost to patients who have COVID-19 and a doctor's referral.

In order to be eligible for the treatment, patients must not be hospitalized or require oxygen therapy, not require an increase in oxygen due to COVID-19, and be within 10 days of symptom onset.

“Thank you to our partners in McKinney for working alongside the State of Texas to launch this regional infusion center,” Abbott said in a news release.

“Our state-sponsored antibody infusion centers are helping Texans recover from COVID-19 and reducing hospitalizations related to this virus. We will continue to work with local officials here in McKinney and across the state to increase access to this free and effective treatment," said Abbott.

Officials with Baylor Scott & White said the treatment center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Treatments will be administered to up to 60 patients per day, according to officials.

“I’m grateful for our partnership with the State of Texas, Collin College, and Baylor Scott & White Health,” Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. “They have been tremendous partners with Collin County throughout the pandemic, and our community is stronger because of their service and their leadership. This COVID-19 antibody infusion center is a welcome resource for our community.”

Other areas with state-sponsored antibody infusion centers include:

Austin

Beaumont

Corpus Christi

Edinburg

Fort Worth

Harlingen

Houston

Laredo

Lubbock

McKinney

Nacogdoches

Odessa

San Antonio

Tyler

The Woodlands