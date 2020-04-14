Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said health officials will announce Tuesday that 10 more people have died from COVID-19 -- the highest number of single-day deaths reported in the county.

On Tuesday morning, Jenkins told Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek that 10 new deaths would be reported in Dallas County.

"We're announcing 10 deaths. We're going to have a lot of new illnesses, and I don't know what that number is yet because the labs haven't reported."

"But I think it would be pretty easy for people to realize this isn't over," he said.

More than 4,000 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. The first case in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was confirmed on March 9 in Collin County.

Dallas County makes up the bulk of cases and is expected to report its highest number of single-day deaths yet.

The state is getting closer to what local officials believe will be "the peak" in cases.

However, during a news conference Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he's optimistic that the curve is flattening in the state.

And while local health officials have said the curve likely won't flatten until late April or early May, Abbott said new cases seem to have peaked across Texas.

Top updates for Tuesday, April 14:

According to researchers, a new serological coronavirus test could be critical for ending national lockdowns. Researchers and experts say they're cheaper, quicker and easier to use than swab tests.

Oak Cliff, Cedar Crest, South Dallas, and West Dallas may be the most vulnerable Dallas neighborhoods to the COVID-19 pandemic, new research from UTHealth suggests.

The recently passed COVID-19 federal economic relief payments, commonly known as "stimulus checks," have started to go out. The IRS has also launched an online tool where Americans can enter their bank details and get a check electronically instead of having to wait for it in the mail.

DART launches new delivery service for paratransit riders

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has launched a special grocery pickup and delivery service for paratransit customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service began Monday and is for people with disabilities who are unable to use DART buses or trains at this time.

To use the service, which is free of charge, customers must place their orders directly with their preferred grocery store and provide DART with the pickup ID information.

Then, a DART paratransit driver will pick up the groceries and deliver them directly to the customer.

Residents who are interested in the service or to learn more call DART Mobility Ambassadors at 214-828-8588.

