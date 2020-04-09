COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 195 cases, 9 deaths ahead of Labor Day weekend

Dallas County health officials reported 195 COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, of which 165 are considered new.

Dallas County health officials reported 195 COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, of which 165 are considered new. Health officials also reported nine additional deaths.

The nine deaths include:

An Irving man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions

A Grand Prairie man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions

A Grand Prairie woman in here 50s, who had underlying health conditions

A Sachse man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions

A Dallas man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions

An Irving man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions

A man in his 80s, who was a resident at a Dallas long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions

A Dallas man in his 90s, who had underlying health conditions

A man in his 90s, who was a resident at a long-term care facility in Rowlett and had underlying health conditions

The new cases bring the countywide total to 73,055 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 943 deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is warning residents to remain cautions during this Labor Day weekend.

“If collectively people make good decision for the Labor Day weekend like they did for the 4th of July, and we don’t see a spike, we’ll be in a very good position going into the fall,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins is asking residents to “use good judgement,” wear masks and social distance.

Denton County reports 92 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported 92 cases of COVID-19 Friday and of that total, 68 cases are currently active. This increases the countywide total to 10,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 101 deaths and 8,654 recoveries.

DCPD will be hosting a drive-thru testing center on Friday, Sept. 11 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. It will open at 8 a.m. DCPH says all eligible residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.

12-year-old did not die from COVID-19

Dallas County officials say the death of a 12-year-old girl that was reported in June is not tied to the coronavirus.

On June 17, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office was investigating the death of the 12-year-old.

As of Sept. 1, only two deaths had been confirmed among county residents under the age of 18.