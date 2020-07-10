x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: Dallas County Republican Party Chairman tests positive for coronavirus

The Dallas County Republican Party said Chairman Rodney Anderson was exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend at a personal event.
Credit: AP
In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, a vial used to collect a nose swab sample is put into a collection bag as members of a team of University of Washington medical providers conduct coronavirus testing at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. More than 100 residents were tested during the visit, and the results for all were negative, according to officials. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Dallas County Republican Party announced Wednesday that Chairman Rodney Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The political organization said Anderson received his results Tuesday after he was exposed over the weekend at a personal event. Officials said he immediately started the process of self-quarantining. 

Anderson and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks, the organization said on Facebook. 

The post on social media also stated that none of the Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers were exposed. 

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery, according to the organization. 

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter. 

Related Articles