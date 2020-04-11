COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 700 new cases for 2nd day in a row

Hospitalizations in Tarrant County slightly improved while El Paso officials reported more than 1,000 area hospitalizations Wednesday

For the second day in a row, Tarrant County is announcing more than 700 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday afternoon, 709 cases were reported on the county's dashboard. The day before, 716 cases were announced.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, however, slightly decreased. There are currently 524 patients hospitalized versus 544 reported Tuesday.

There have been more than 63,000 cases and 745 deaths since tracking began in March.

Official: El Paso hospitals near 'breaking point' from virus

A health official in El Paso says hospitals are near a "breaking point” as 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus were reported there Wednesday.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso’s city, and county health authority says, “we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus.” Local health officials said there were 1,041 area hospitalizations Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins University’s data shows that Texas recently surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive tests for the virus.

The latest numbers show 950,345 reported Texas cases.