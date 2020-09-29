COVID-19 updates: Rowlett High cancels varsity football games through Oct. 9 after player tests positive

Garland ISD said out of an abundance of caution, other team members will quarantine for 14 days.

Rowlett High School has canceled its varsity football games through Oct. 9 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.



In a news release, district officials said families of quarantined players have been notified and given resources to monitor for symptoms.

Garland ISD students, staff, and families are also able to receive free COVID-19 testing at Ayman Care.

The game that was originally planned for Oct. 9 will now be rescheduled.

Tarrant County surpasses 50,000 total cases

Tarrant County surpassed 50,000 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, according to health officials.

Tracking for the novel coronavirus began in March. The first positive case in the county was confirmed on March 11.

The county exceeded 40,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Aug. 24.