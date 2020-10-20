COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports most hospitalizations since Aug. 5

Tuesday afternoon, Tarrant County health officials reported that 503 patients were in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Tarrant County is reporting its highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since Aug. 5, at which time the seven-day moving average was 545.

On Monday, state health officials reported 4,319 patients in Texas, which is the most since Aug. 28.

Tuesday afternoon, county health officials reported that 503 patients were in the hospital due to COVID-19. According to the county's dashboard, 237 of the 515 ventilators at areas hospitals were currently in use.

The county also reported 500 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths. There have been more than 54,000 confirmed cases since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County hospitalizations spiked up above 500 today for a total of 503, the highest daily total since August 5th. #COVID19 hospitalizations in the county are up 147% in the past month.

