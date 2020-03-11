COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations continue to increase

Tarrant County reported an increase of 34 hospitalized patients Tuesday.

Tarrant County is reporting an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Tuesday afternoon public health officials announced there are 544 patients in the county hospitals. The day before, there were 510.

The county also reported three more people have died from coronavirus, bringing the confirmed total to 742.

The county dashboard reported 716 additional COVID-19 cases in the county. More than 62,000 residents in Tarrant County have tested positive since tracking began in March.

Liquor licenses suspended at 3 Dallas restaurants for violating COVID-19 rules

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended alcohol permits for eight businesses in the state, including three in Dallas, for not following COVID-19 protocols.

In addition to the eight 30-day suspensions, 43 other businesses throughout Texas received warnings, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

In efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, businesses must only allow an indoor capacity limit of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants. Social distancing guidelines must also be enforced.

Dalton reportedly placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton for Sunday's game against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN reports Dalton has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which effectively rules him out for the home game versus the AFC North leaders, who are 7-0.

Cowboys rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci is once again expected to start in place of Dalton.