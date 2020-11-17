COVID-19 updates: Texas A&M asks students to get tested before Thanksgiving

Several states including New Mexico and Washington have tightened travel restrictions ahead of the holiday.

With Thanksgiving nearly a week away, one university in Texas is ramping up COVID-19 testing sites ahead of the holiday.

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp said he has asked the Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the 11 campuses get testing vans and tents on all of the campuses before the holiday.

According to a news release, Texas A&M University and Prairie View A&M University already have kiosks available to students, faculty and staff for free COVID-19 tests.

"Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home," Sharp said.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Kerens ISD extends Thanksgiving break due to spike in cases

Kerens Independent School District announced Monday that it is extending Thanksgiving break for staff and students.

The district, which is near Corsicana, said on social media, the extended break is due to "continuing covid issues."

The school break will now be from Nov. 17 through Nov. 20. District officials said the additional holiday days do not need to be made up.

The school district is about an hour away from the Dallas area.

Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US

Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins University say the death count, reached Monday, is the second-highest in the country, behind New York. Texas has the 22nd highest death count per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

So far, state leaders have given no indication of forthcoming restrictions to keep people from gathering and spreading the virus.

Instead, Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.