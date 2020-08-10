Watch live: Dallas County cases in recent weeks have 'gone in the wrong direction'

Dallas County reported 238 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday and four additional deaths, health officials said.

The deaths include a Dallas woman in her 30s, a Dallas man in his 50s and another Dallas man in his 50s. All had been critically ill at hospitals and had underlying high-risk health conditions. The fourth death was a Dallas man in his 70s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the new cases reported, 19 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services. One case was from September and 18 were from October.

"Our numbers in recent weeks have gone in the wrong direction and it's up to all of us to reverse that trend," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a tweet.

Jenkins plans to hold a news conference at 4 p.m., which will be live-streamed in this article.

During the 24-hour period ending on Oct. 7, 20% of visits to the emergency department in the county were for COVID-19-like symptoms, the health department said.

The positivity rate for patients who are symptomatic and going to the hospital in Dallas County is 10.7%.

The seven-day average for daily new confirmed cases for the week ending on Sept. 26 was an increase from the previous week, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The percentage of cases in young adults from ages 18 to 22 was 12% for the month of September.

There were 252 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in school-aged children, ages 5 to 17.

Tarrant County reports 546 new cases

There were 546 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tarrant County on Thursday, according to the county dashboard.

Tarrant County health officials also reported five new deaths. All but one of these people had underlying health conditions.

Among those who died was an Arlington woman in her 80s, Haltom City woman in her 60s and three people from Fort Worth, a woman in her 40s, and a man and woman in their 70s.

Since tracking began in March, the county has confirmed 53,838 cases and 685 deaths due to COVID-19.

Denton County reports 110 new cases

Denton County Public Health officials announced 110 new cases of COVID-19, of which 89 are active cases. This increases the countywide total to 13,993 confirmed cases, including 12,019 recoveries.

DCPH says it will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 9 at UNT’s Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. The test site will open at 8 a.m.