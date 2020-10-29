COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County surpasses 730 confirmed deaths, adds 742 new cases

Hospitalizations due to coronavirus slightly decreased in Tarrant County by seven patients, officials said.

The state health department reported 119 new deaths and 6,430 new cases Thursday.

In Dallas County alone, there were 656 new cases and 742 new cases in Tarrant County while hospitalizations in the four major North Texas counties have been on the rise. That's a similar trend to other counties across the state.

The North Texas hospital region has 183 available ICU beds and 9.8% of the total hospital capacity is being occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

El Paso is one of the most active COVID-19 hotspots in the United States and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports it is concerned about rising numbers in the Lone Star State.

There have been 886,820 confirmed cases and 17,819 deaths in the state since tracking began in March, according to the state health department.

Dallas County health officials also reported four additional deaths. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The deaths included:

A Cedar Hill man in his 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Grand Prairie man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and

A Dallas man in his 80s who had been admitted to an area hospital and not critically ill.

A Dallas man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

There have been 95,402 cases and 1,108 deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 6 deaths, 742 new cases

Tarrant County has surpassed 730 confirmed deaths due to the COVID-19.

On Thursday, health officials reported six new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19. Since tracking began in March, 734 people have died from the coronavirus and there have been 59,672 positive cases in the county.

The latest victims range from a Fort Worth woman in her 40s to a Mansfield man in his 90s. Health officials said all of the victims had underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the county slightly decreased, as officials reported 528 patients compared to 535 the day before.

Denton County reports 3 deaths, 126 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced three additional deaths and 126 additional cases Thursday.

The deaths include a woman over 80 years old and a woman in her 70s. Both were residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco.

The third death was a man in his 50s who lived in Denton.

There have been 16,718 cases, 13,657 recoveries and 130 deaths.