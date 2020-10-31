COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 674 new cases, no deaths

North Texas health officials are urging people to follow recommended health guidelines during the holidays.

"What we don't want is an empty seat at that Thanksgiving table in 2021," Casanova said. "The way we achieve that is getting it right in 2020," said Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society.

The United States reported more than 99,000 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, setting a new worldwide mark for most new cases in a single day.

In North Texas, Tarrant County health officials reported 674 confirmed cases and no new deaths Saturday.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county slightly decreased from 527 people to 526.

Denton County reports 6 deaths, 117 cases

Denton County Public Health announced six more people died from COVID-19, and 117 additional cases have been confirmed.

The deaths include:

A man in his 70s, who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

A man over 80, who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

A man in his 60s, who was a resident of The Colony

A woman in her 60s, who was a resident of The Colony

A man over 80, who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

A woman in her 70s, who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

Health officials said the countywide total is now 16,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 138 deaths and 13,809 recoveries.

“Please continue physical distancing, wearing your mask, and washing or sanitizing your hand frequently, so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.