COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County health official say 4 more people have died

Tarrant County now has 63,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 717 confirmed deaths and 50,716 recoveries since tracking began in March.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tarrant County slightly decreased from 454 to 442 patients Saturday.

New confirmed coronavirus cases, however, have continued to increase as the week has progressed.

Tarrant County health officials reported 775 new cases Saturday. Officials also reported four new COVID-19 deaths.



Denton County add 125 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 125 new cases of COIVD-19, of which 101 are active cases. This increases the countywide total to 16,054 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including 13,201 recoveries, officials said.

DCPH is set to host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Hawaiian Falls at 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. If you’d like to get tested, you must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. The testing site will open at 8 a.m.

Collin County reports 168 cases, 2 deaths

Collin County health officials reported 168 news cases of COVID-19 Saturday and reported that two more residents died.

Since tracking began in March, the officials have confirmed 17,611 positive cases of COVID-19, including 175 deaths and 16,618 recoveries.

Trump says virus spike 'gone' in Texas while El Paso surges

President Donald Trump said during Thursday’s final debate with Joe Biden that Texas saw a “big spike” in the coronavirus that has since stopped.

But in the border city of El Paso, COVID-19 is the worst it’s been since the pandemic began.

El Paso-area health officials reported 969 new coronavirus cases Friday, leading to more than 10,000 active cases in the region as numbers soared over the past week to record highs.

Hospitalizations increased by 107 over Thursday, bringing the total to 678 total, with 195 of those people in intensive care. At least 571 people in the area have died.