COVID-19 updates: 2 Fort Worth residents among the latest to die from coronavirus

Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths Saturday afternoon. There have been nearly 700 deaths confirmed in the county since tracking began in March.

The victims include a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s and a man from Fort Worth in his 70s. Both patients had underlying conditions, according to health officials.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been more than 50,000 confirmed cases and 692 deaths since March.

Allen ISD cancels game against Tyler Legacy due to positive coronavirus tests

A number of high school football games have been canceled or postponed in North Texas, with the most recent announcement of Allen vs. Tyler Legacy on Oct. 16.

Allen High School canceled its Oct. 9 game against Cedar Hill after two Allen student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

They decided to cancel the game against Cedar Hill "out of an abundance of caution" and in "the best interest" of the athletes.

Saturday morning, district officials said following the cancellation of Friday night’s football game, additional lab-confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 were reported.

District officials said Allen plans to host their next home football game on Oct. 30 against McKinney Boyd.

No fair, few fans: Texas, OU play on despite different feel

Texas and Oklahoma football fans are experiencing a much different version of the Red River Rivalry.

Fans have been limited to 25,000 because of the pandemic, which shut down the Texas state fair outside the stadium near downtown Dallas for the first time since World War II.

There have been some signs of normal. OU fan Kurt Keeley saw more people than he expected outside the main entrance of the 93,000-seat Cotton Bowl. And fans could still get the famous corny dog near the shuttered fair rides.