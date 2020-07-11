COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 1,000 cases

More than 65,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Tarrant County since March.

More than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional hospitalizations are being reported in Tarrant County.

County health officials announced 1,062 cases Saturday. It's the third day this week that more than 900 single-day cases have been reported.

Three more people also died from the coronavirus, officials said, bringing the total to 760 since tracking began in March.

The number of patients hospitalized increased from 515 to 535, according to the county dashboard.

The highest number of patients this week was reported Tuesday, with 544 people in county hospitals.

Denton County reports 58 news cases

Denton County Public Health announced 58 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, of which 36 are currently active. This increases the countywide total to 18,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14,645 recoveries since tracking began in March.

DCPH says it will host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing center Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. All eligible Denton County residents must pre-register by calling DCPH at 940-349-2585. The testing site will open at 8 a.m.

Judge upholds El Paso business restrictions amid virus surge

A Texas district judge has upheld temporary business shutdowns in El Paso County as federal military medical teams deployed to the border region to help fight an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

Judge Bill Moody ruled that restrictions that closed restaurants and other businesses deemed nonessential could stay in place.

In making his decision, Moody said that during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early part of the 20th century, city and county elected officials had the authority to respond.

The attorney general's office plans to appeal. Meanwhile, three Air Force medical teams are expected to arrive in El Paso by the weekend.