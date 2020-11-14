COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports highest single-day case total yet

Judge Clay Jenkins said 10 schools in Dallas County have suspended in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases.

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continuing to increase throughout the state, Dallas County has set a new record for cases reported in a single day.

Saturday afternoon health officials announced 1,543 new cases of COVID-19, 1,454 of which are confirmed and 89 are probable, officials said.

They also reported the death of a Dallas man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions. So far, 1,141 people have died since the first COVID-19 case in North Texas was confirmed in March.

More people are also going to the emergency room for coronavirus symptoms, County Judge Clay Jenkins said. Health officials said about 20% of ER visits in Dallas County are currently related to COVID-19.

Local health officials are urging Texans to continue to wear their masks and avoid large gatherings as the holidays approach.

"What happens in the coming days as we approach Thanksgiving and the days after is dependent on each of you making good choices: telecommute to the fullest extent possible, stop visiting in one another’s homes and avoid crowds during this time of extreme spread," Jenkins said.

Tarrant County reports more than 1,000 new cases third day in a row

For the third day in a row, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Tarrant County. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

Health officials reported 1,061 cases Saturday, meaning there have been more than 71,000 confirmed cases in the county since tracking began in March.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly, as 715 patients were reported Saturday compared to 726 Friday.

Overall, Texas is reporting more than 7,000 patients in hospitals because of COVID-19.

Texas surpasses 7,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus

Texas on Friday surpassed 7,000 hospitalized patients for the first time since early August, just days after becoming America’s first state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that there were 7,083 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 as cases continue to rise.

Gov. Greg Abbott has given no indication he will revert to tougher restrictions on businesses, instead emphasizing in recent days that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.