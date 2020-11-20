COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 1,412 new cases

Health officials also reported four additional coronavirus deaths.

Tarrant County officials are reporting four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,412 new cases Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 764 to 782 on Friday, according to Tarrant County data.

Those who died include two Fort Worth men in their 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s and a Fort Worth man in his 70s. Health officials said the men had underlying high-risk conditions.

The county has confirmed 822 total deaths from COVID-19.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted Fort Worth officials to urge all residents to stay home.

This comes with less than a week until Thanksgiving and just days after officials in Tarrant County issued a public health warning to due hospitalization rates.

"We must be purposeful and immediate to take action and urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible," said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth Public Health Director.

Kroger offering rapid antibody testing in North Texas

Kroger announced Friday that rapid antibody testing is now available at all of its D-FW stores.

In a news release, Kroger said the tests are available for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

Anyone who may have been infected with coronavirus and is not currently experiencing symptoms is eligible for the test.

The antibody tests are conducted using a finger-prick blood sample.

SMU vs. Houston football game rescheduled to Dec. 5

The American Athletic Conference stated Friday that SMU will now host Houston on Dec. 5.

Earlier this week, Houston announced the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Cougars' football program.