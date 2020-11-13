COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County exceeds 700 hospitalizations

For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Tarrant County.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to increase throughout the week as Tarrant County surpassed 700 patients Friday.

Health officials reported 726 patients compared to 699 Thursday. One week ago, there were 515 people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

State health officials say almost 7,000 COVID-19 patients are now receiving treatment in Texas hospitals, the most in almost three months.

According to the county's dashboard, 1,402 additional people have contracted coronavirus and six more residents died. This means there have been more than 70,000 COVID-19 cases and 790 deaths since tracking began in March.

As virus cases rise, Southwest sees slower travel recovery

A new report from Dallas-based Southwest Airlines indicates that the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country is cutting into travel bookings.

That's bad news for the airlines just before the important Thanksgiving holiday, normally a busy travel period. Southwest said Thursday that leisure-travel bookings improved slightly in October, but that improvement is fading for November and December flights.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways will stop blocking seats on its flights starting Jan. 8. Airlines say they are losing revenue by limiting capacity on planes, which they say are safe because of powerful ventilation and air-filtering systems.