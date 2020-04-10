COVID-19 updates: 7 more people have died, Dallas County officials say

The latest victims included an Irving man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

The death toll has continued to rise past 1,000 people in Dallas County, officials said late Saturday.

At least 1,033 people have died of the disease, with seven new deaths being reported Saturday. Another 13 deaths have been considered "probable" from COVID-19, officials said.

Saturday's reported victims include:

An Irving man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 50s who had been hospitalized with underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. She did have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who was critically ill in an area hospital with underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas died at the facility. She had had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Lancaster died at the facility. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

County officials also reported a total of 317 new cases, 260 of which were confirmed. The other 57 were considered probable.

Of these, 296 are considered "new" cases, which were cases from the past two weeks.

The county overall experienced a rise in the average number of cases over the past week, officials said, with an average of 350 new cases per day. That's compared to last week's average of 282 cases.

"These numbers, along with the Governor’s recent decision to move the occupancy limit at businesses to 75%, are a strong reminder of the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining six-foot distancing with frequent hand washing," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Dallas County has now recorded 83,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,351 probable cases since tracking began in March.

More than 240 people were receiving acute care for COVID-19 in the county for the period ending on Friday, officials said.

"Remember, the virus does not discriminate between stores and restaurants or your home or your friend’s home, so distancing and mask wearing are equally important in any setting outside of your home and the people that you live with," Jenkins said.

There are currently around 3,195 people hospitalized with the disease across Texas. Nearly 16,000 Texans have died since tracking began in March. More than 763,000 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Denton County reports 42 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 42 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, of which 37 are currently active. This increases the countywide total to 12,425 confirmed cases, including 109 deaths and 10,694 recoveries.

DCPH will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Center on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Little Elm Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway. Eligible citizens are asked to pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. It will open at 8 a.m.

Tarrant County reports 418 cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 418 cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say since tracking began in March, the county has confirmed 51,499 cases, including 670 deaths and 44,590 recoveries.