COVID-19 updates: Man in his 30s found dead at home among latest Dallas County victims

Four of the victims who died in Dallas County were residents of long-term care facilities.

A man in his 30s who was found dead inside his home is among the latest victims in Dallas County to die from COVID-19. The man did not have any underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Health officials reported seven other additional deaths Wednesday afternoon. They included residents of Dallas and Mesquite and their ages ranged from their 40s to 80s.

"Today’s numbers are a somber reminder of the need to continue with the 'Stay Home Stay Safe' safety measures that have proven effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

Officials also confirmed 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County.

There have been a countywide total of 9,385 cases and 221 deaths since testing began in March.

Tarrant County reports highest number of single-day deaths

Tarrant County has reached a new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths. County health officials announced Wednesday that 11 more residents have died from the disease.

Those victims include a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, two women in their 70s, and two women in their 80s, all from Fort Worth; a man in his 80s from Arlington, a woman in her 80s and a man over 90, both from Keller, a man in his 70s from Mansfield and a woman in her 90s from White Settlement.

County health officials say all but one of the patients had underlying health conditions.

So far, 155 residents have died and 2,010 people have recovered since testing began in March.

$3.6M to be used to buy technology devices for nursing facility residents

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Wednesday that $3.6 million will be used to help nursing facility residents contact their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term care facilities can use the money to purchase tablets, webcams, and headphones for residents, according to a news release.

All of the equipment must be cleaned and disinfected between every use by a resident, officials say.

"Staying connected to families and friends is vitally important to Texans who live in nursing facilities during this unprecedented situation," said David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Regulatory Services Division.

Nursing facility providers can submit applications to receive up to $3,000 in federal funding per facility to purchase the technology devices.

Self-swab tests available in Dallas

Beginning May 29, CVS will offer self-swab COVID-19 tests at drive-thru locations.

The tests will be available at nine new testing sites within the city of Dallas.

Ellis County reports 18 new cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 18 new cases and 1 additional death in Ellis County.

A 51-year-old woman who lived in Ennis is the 13th resident to die from COVID-19, officials say.

A total of 312 cases have been confirmed in the county since testing began in March and 263 people have recovered.

American Airlines gives an update on June travel

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said it will continue to be flexible for customers as they travel throughout the month of June.

The airline says it will limit the number of flyers on each plane and will extend travel fee waivers.

According to American, the company is extending its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchase tickets by June 30, 2020, for summer travel through Sept. 30, 2020.

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Dallas-based retailer Tuesday Morning announced Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

It will also close about 230 of its stores this summer to focus on high-performing locations. The closures will occur in phases, according to the company.

The company has identified 132 of those stores but hasn't publicly announced which locations will close.

"These stores were identified as underperforming or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity," the retailer said.