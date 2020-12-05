Live COVID-19 updates: More than 350 people across North Texas have died since the pandemic began

Around 13,500 cases have been reported in the region since the pandemic began.

Tarrant County reported five new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, and Dallas County reported three new deaths, according to public health officials.

More than 350 people have died from COVID-19 and almost 13,500 cases have been reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since the outbreak began.

Researchers with the University of Texas predict the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is likely to see death counts continue to rise from the disease for the next few weeks.

Projections from their research show nearly 500 more people could die in the region before the end of May.

Top updates for Tuesday, May 12:

3 deaths, 236 new coronavirus cases reported in Dallas County

Three more people have died from the disease in Dallas County and an additional 236 people have tested positive, officials said Tuesday.

Two of the deaths were Dallas women who had been critically at local hospitals. One was in her 40s, the other in her 60s.

The third was an Irving man in his 50s who died at an "area emergency department." The county has now reported at least 6,359 cases and 148 deaths.

"Today’s number of positive cases is the lowest we have seen in over a week but still within the range we’ve experienced for the last nine days," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet. "We lost three more residents yesterday."

The county's current COVID-19 status is RED, Jenkins said, "which means residents should avoid crowds, maintain 6 feet of distance, wear a cloth covering at businesses or on public transportation as well as practice good hygiene."

5 COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County health officials reported five more deaths Tuesday, bringing its death toll from COVID-19 to 109 people so far.

All but one of them had underlying health conditions. Three were from Fort Worth and two were from Arlington.

The Fort Worth victims were a man in his 50s and a man and woman in their 80s. The Arlington victims were two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 80s.

Sixty-five new cases were reported as well, bringing Tarrant County's total to 3,810, with 809 people having recovered so far.

Gov. Abbott requires COVID-19 testing at all nursing homes

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed state health services to test all residents and staff of nursing homes in Texas.

He instructed that the plan follow guidance from the White House.

"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity—especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," Abbott said.

More than a third of the 148 people who have died from the disease in Dallas County have been connected to such facilities, county officials report.

