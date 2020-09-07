COVID-19 updates: Dallas, Tarrant counties report combined 15 new deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

Dallas and Tarrant counties have reported a combined 15 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, a day after Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic.

The counties have reported a combined 695 deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in March.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, marking the sixth day the county has reported more than 1,000 daily cases.

Texas reported nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital.

The 98 reported deaths set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 60 deaths reported just a day earlier.

Texas is now reporting a total of 2,813 deaths. The state is also reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases the day before. The state’s total number of reported cases is now at 220,564.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Dallas County reports 1,201 new coronavirus cases

For seven straight days, Dallas County health officials have confirmed more than 1,000 new cases. The county has now tallied 30,361 cases of COVID-19 since tracking began in March and 436 deaths.

Since early June, a large percentage of the new cases have been reported among people under 40. County officials believe those cases are linked to large gatherings, house parties and people hanging out at bars, which the governor recently ordered to close.

The people who were reported on Thursday to have died from the novel coronavirus each had underlying health high-risk health conditions, according to county health officials. With the exception of a man at a long-term care facility and a woman who died in an emergency room, they all had been hospitalized.

The latest deaths include:

A Garland man in his 50s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Dallas woman in her 60s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

An Irving man in his 60s.

A Sunnyvale woman in her 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Garland man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas man in his 90s, who lived at a long-term care facility. He died at the facility.

Tarrant County reports 5 new deaths

Tarrant County has tallied 259 coronavirus-related deaths since tracking began in March.

The most recent five deaths reported Thursday were of people who all had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Tarrant County health officials did not release details about whether any of the people had been hospitalized or if they lived in long-term care facilities.

The latest include:

A Fort Worth man in his 40s.

An Arlington man in his 50s.

A Fort Worth woman in her 50s.

A Fort Worth woman in her 60s.

A Fort Worth man in his 70s.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.