COVID-19 updates: 'Stay at home if you can': Leaders urge residents during holiday weekend

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other local leaders are asking people to stay home this holiday weekend, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.

On Friday, Dallas County reported a single-day record high of 1,085 cases and the state reported more than 7,500 new cases.

In a news release sent Saturday morning, Johnson said the situation is growing worse each day.

"This disease must be taken seriously or the people of Dallas will suffer immensely. Many lives and livelihoods will be lost if the current pace of the spread continues," he said.

Health experts and Gov. Greg Abbott say if people "let their guard down" this weekend, that pandemic could be exponentially worse than it is now.

"If July Fourth weekend is like Memorial Day weekend, it would be essentially catastrophic," said Dr. Philip Huang at Dallas County Health and Human Services.

A statewide face mask mandate is in effect until further notice, and several July 4 events have gone virtual this year or have been canceled.

In addition to local restrictions, a handful of states are requiring out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.

Ellis Davis Field House testing site closed Saturday

The City of Dallas said the community-based testing site at the University of Dallas will be open Saturday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

However, the drive-thru site at Ellis Davis Field House will be closed. Testing will resume at the drive-thru site Monday at 8 a.m.

President Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus.

The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the Paycheck Protection Program remains, though demand has dried up in recent weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.