COVID-19 updates: Some counties say they don't plan to enforce Gov. Abbott's latest executive order

The statewide mask mandate and limit on outdoor gatherings comes ahead of July 4, in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Greg Abbott goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. Friday.

However, not all local officials plan on enforcing rules under the governor's latest executive order. Friday morning, Denton County officials confirmed to WFAA that they will not be enforcing the statewide mask mandate.

In the same order requiring masks, Abbott also prohibited outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people unless it is specifically permitted by a mayor or county judge.

And Thursday evening, Judge Chris Hill tweeted a proclamation saying that all gatherings of 10 or more will be allowed outdoors in Collin County.

The governor's order does not apply to grocery stores and essential businesses, which are allowed to have 10 or more people inside.

However, under the governor's order, individuals are not allowed to rent a building, home, or venue to have a gathering with 10 or more people unless a mayor or county judge permits it.

Many of the usual July Fourth festivals and parades have already been canceled or altered to allow for more space. In Garland, officials shutdown Windsurf Bay Park for the weekend.

In Dallas County, health officials say holiday weekends during the pandemic have the "potential for catastrophe." The county reported a new record 708 positive COVID cases Thursday and said they expect to report more than 1,000 Friday.

“All increase we’ve seen over last week and a half or so have been really we think general increase tied to what was going on Memorial Day and after. All the relaxation, all the things opening up people not being as safe,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health Director.

DART passengers required to wear face coverings

Effective 12 p.m. Friday. Dallas Area Rapid Transit passengers will be required to wear a face-covering while on vehicles or properties, officials say.

The face masks must cover the nose and mouth and will be required when riding DART buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express trains, at DART stations, on platforms, in buildings, and onboard the Dallas Streetcar, according to a news release.

Officials say they have placed informational posters reminding riders to wear face coverings and to social distance. The requirement remains in place for all DART properties until further notice.

