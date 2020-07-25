COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports new daily record for cases

Earlier this week, Dallas County had reported four days in a row where the daily case count was less than 1,000.

Dallas County health officials have reported a new daily record of 1,267 cases. This comes the day after the county announced its first pre-teen death during the pandemic.

Dallas County reported 18 deaths Saturday and Tarrant County reported a record-high of 15.

The latest victims in Dallas County to die range from a man in his 30s to a woman in her 90s.

According to county officials, there have been more than 98 confirmed cases in children and staff from 65 separate daycares since June 1. This includes three staff members requiring hospitalization.

This brings the total case count in Dallas County to 46,013 and 604 confirmed deaths.

Tarrant County reports record-high of 15 deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported a record-high of 15 coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 344.

Officials say the following victims had underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 80s, three men in their 80s, and two women in their 90s, all from Grapevine.

A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s, both from Arlington.

Two men in their 80s, two women in their 50s, and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth.

Two men in their 70s, both from Lake Worth.

Health officials also announced 584 new cases Saturday afternoon. According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, 11,956 residents have recovered since tracking began in March.

#New: Concerning #COVID19 numbers in Tarrant County, which is reporting 15 deaths, its deadliest day so far.



Hospitalizations are now being reported again and hit a record high: 737



584 new cases.



The good news: The positivity rate is at 13.72% and trending down.

Hospital capacity in Dallas

The City of Dallas released the following numbers as reported Friday by 25 hospitals.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas:



Total beds: 5975

Beds occupied: 4116 (69%)

Total ICU beds: 955

ICU beds occupied: 673 (70%)

Total ventilators: 1000

Ventilators in use: 369 (37%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) July 25, 2020