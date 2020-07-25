COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports new daily record for cases

Dallas County health officials have reported a new daily record of 1,267 cases. This comes the day after the county announced its first pre-teen death during the pandemic.
Dallas County reported 18 deaths Saturday and Tarrant County reported a record-high of 15.
The latest victims in Dallas County to die range from a man in his 30s to a woman in her 90s.
According to county officials, there have been more than 98 confirmed cases in children and staff from 65 separate daycares since June 1. This includes three staff members requiring hospitalization.
This brings the total case count in Dallas County to 46,013 and 604 confirmed deaths.
Tarrant County reports record-high of 15 deaths
Tarrant County health officials reported a record-high of 15 coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 344.
Officials say the following victims had underlying health conditions:
- A woman in her 80s, three men in their 80s, and two women in their 90s, all from Grapevine.
- A woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s, both from Arlington.
- Two men in their 80s, two women in their 50s, and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth.
- Two men in their 70s, both from Lake Worth.
Health officials also announced 584 new cases Saturday afternoon. According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, 11,956 residents have recovered since tracking began in March.
For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.
Hospital capacity in Dallas
The City of Dallas released the following numbers as reported Friday by 25 hospitals.
More on WFAA:
- US agency vows steps to address COVID-19 inequalities
- Inside Texas Politics: Texas mayors ask for federal help to 'rebuild our communities'
- North Texas teacher fears risks are too high in mandatory return to campus
- How Texas is preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19 pandemic
- Paul Quinn College hosts free COVID-19 testing blitz