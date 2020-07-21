COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 663 new cases

More than 10,000 residents in Tarrant County have recovered from the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March, health officials say.

Tarrant County health officials reported 663 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Tuesday. This brings the countywide total to 22,665 cases since tracking began in March.

More than 10,000 county residents have recovered from the disease and 304 have died, according to health officials.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, 683 people are currently hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus.

The county is ramping up testing options for residents and launched its free COVID-19 saliva testing Tuesday morning.

Testing is conducted by appointment only at J.P. Elder middle school in Fort Worth.

There will be 300 tests available per day.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

UIL releases modified activities calendar

The University Interscholastic League released its plans for sports programs at high schools around Texas on Monday. And the majority of their changes apply to larger schools in major metropolitan areas.

For smaller conferences— 1A through 4A— the schedule for the 2020 football season looks to remain largely on schedule.

But for 5A and 6A— schools that tend to be located in large cities including Dallas, Houston, and other cities with large populations that are more likely to have many COVID-19 cases— the schedule is dramatically revamped.

Click here for additional details regarding the schedule.

Tarrant County schools required to be online-only until Sept. 28

All schools in Tarrant County will have to hold online-only classes until Sept. 28, according to an email sent to Fort Worth ISD employees.

The county health department will require all schools to keep their doors shut to students through the first three weeks of September.