COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 1,195 new daily cases, 13 coronavirus deaths

There have been 69 deaths reported from the novel coronavirus since Saturday, making this week the deadliest yet in Dallas County, health officials said.

Dallas County has again reported more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases. Health officials reported 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

Two of the people who died were in their 20s. Both had underlying conditions, according to health officials.

The county reported 1,195 new cases Friday, a near-record high. Dallas County reported 1,201 daily cases July 9, the highest single-day report of new coronavirus cases.

Health officials also reported 13 additional deaths, making this week the deadliest since coronavirus tracking began in March, according to Dallas County health director Dr. Philip Huang.

There were 69 deaths reported from the novel coronavirus since Saturday. Since March, there have been 514 deaths from the disease.

The county has been reporting more than 1,000 cases a day for more than two weeks.

As the public health authority in the county, Huang announced Thursday that there can be no in-person schooling until Sept. 8.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Dallas County reports 13 new deaths

The county has tallied 514 coronavirus-related deaths and 39,191 cases since tracking began in March.

Huang called this week the "deadliest thus far."

With the exception of one person, each of the 13 people had been hospitalized before their deaths. Most had underlying health conditions that left them at risk, health officials said.

The deaths include:

A Grand Prairie man in his 20s

A Grand Prairie woman in her 20s

A Dallas man in his 60s

A Lancaster woman in her 60s

A Garland man in his 60s

A Dallas man in his 70s. He died in an emergency department.

A Rowlett man in his 70s

An Irving woman in her 70s

A Rowlett woman in her 70s who did not have underlying health conditions

A Rowlett man in his 80s

A Garland woman in her 80s who did not have underlying health conditions

A Dallas man in his 90s who had been a resident at a long-term care facility

A Dallas man in his 90s

Tarrant County reports 5 coronavirus deaths

Tarrant County health officials have reported Friday the deaths of five people from the coronavirus. They each had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The county has reported 288 coronavirus-related deaths since tracking began in March.

The latest deaths include:

A Fort Worth woman in her 40s

An Arlington woman in her 50s

A Fort Worth woman in her 60s

A Grand Prairie man in his 70s

A Fort Worth woman in her 80s

Tarrant County has reported 20,433 coronavirus cases since tracking began. Health officials say nearly 10,000 people have recovered from the disease.

School can be online-only for first 4 weeks of semester

The Texas Education Agency released updated school reopening guidance Friday allowing districts to delay in-person classes for at least four weeks after the school year begins.

The changes give the "needed flexibility" to communities, the agency said.

School boards can vote to delay in-person classes for an additional four weeks after that if needed.

Students must attend 90% of a course to receive credit and advance to the next year, but for the 2020-21 school year, virtual coursework counts toward that attendance.