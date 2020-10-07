COVID-19 updates: Texas reported 105 coronavirus deaths Thursday, marking the deadliest day during the pandemic

Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties reported a combined 19 deaths Thursday.

Texas health officials reported 105 deaths Thursday, making it the deadliest day for the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the record-high statewide death toll, Dallas and Tarrant counties reported a combined 15 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Collin and Denton counties reported a combined four new deaths.

Earlier this week, the Texas Medical Board urged members to reach out to retirees, out-of-state health care providers to help in COVID-19 battle.

"What we're finding is bed capacity is not as much of an issue as staffing capacity is," said Texas Medical Board President Dr. Sherif Zaafran, a Houston anesthesiologist.

There are nearly 10,000 Texans hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Dallas County Tax Offices closed to the public for face-to-face transactions

Dallas County has closed all of its tax office locations to the public for face-to-face transactions until further notice due to safety concerns.

Residents are encouraged to process their vehicle registrations and property tax payments online.

There are also grocery partners that will process current vehicle registrations after a valid inspection, the county says.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to help with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations, and title concerns.

They can from reached at 214-653-7811 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Dallas Love Field adds PPE vending machine inside airport

Dallas Love Field has added a vending machine with personal protective equipment near the TSA security checkpoint.

The vending machine includes hand sanitizer and other PPE equipment for purchase.

We've added a Hudson Group PPE vending machine in front of Texas Monthly near the TSA Security Checkpoint! Masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment are available for purchase. #LOVEready pic.twitter.com/qDwSS1SUb6 — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 10, 2020