COVID-19 updates: CVS to offer rapid-result testing at 21 locations in Texas

CVS says the entire process from collecting the swab to receiving the results, will take about 30 minutes.

CVS announced Wednesday that nearly 100 COVID-19 locations throughout the country, including 21 in Texas, will offer rapid-result testing starting this week.

The rapid-results tests are free to patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

During the testing process, patients will perform a self-swab test while an employee observes. CVS says the entire process from collecting the swab to receiving the results, will take about 30 minutes.

People must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Anyone younger than 15 years old must have a guardian with them.

Patients who test negative for coronavirus are still able to schedule an appointment at the MinuteClinic to see if a rapid-result test for flu and strep would be appropriate for their symptoms.

Below is a list of 21 CVS locations in Texas that will offer rapid testing.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

North Texas at UTEP postponed because of COVID-19

Two Conference USA games scheduled for the weekend have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

No. 19 Marshall was scheduled to play Friday night at Florida International, but FIU had to call off the game because of a lack of available scholarship players. North Texas at UTEP was also called off.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city. The schools have said they are

"We are disappointed to have our first postponement of a Conference USA game, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and coaches is our number one priority," UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a written statement.