COVID-19 updates: American Airlines to provide pre-flight testing for people going to Hawaii

Airlines have lost billions of dollars because of a steep slump in travel during the pandemic.

CareNow and American Airlines are partnering together to offer pre-flight COVID-19 testing for passengers going to Hawaii from DFW Airport.

Those who test negative will be exempt from Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine requirement, officials said in a news release.

Testing must be complete within 72 hours of the final leg of departure.

Beginning Oct. 15, travelers with flights to Honolulu (HNL) and Maui (OGG) will have three options for pre-flight testing:

At-home test from LetsGetChecked, received and submitted by mail, results expected in 48 hours on average.

In-person testing at designated CareNow urgent care locations, open every day and after hours.

On-site rapid molecular testing administered by CareNow via a nasal swab at DFW Airport, where results are expected in less than 15 minutes on average.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

American Airlines and United Airlines say they will furlough 32,000 workers between them because negotiations in Washington have failed to produce more federal aid for the industry.

Airlines have lost billions of dollars because of a steep slump in travel during the pandemic.

The airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, through next March. They have already received $25 billion in payroll help, but that money — and a related ban on furloughs — ends Thursday.

Congressional Democrats and the White House are still far apart on a larger relief bill that could include airline aid.

Godley ISD students failing virtual schooling must return to in-person learning

Godley Independent School District students who are currently failing online classes must return to in-person learning, Superintendent Rich Dear announced Wednesday.

In a letter sent to parents, Dear stated these students would need to return to campus for face-to-face-learning for the second nine weeks of the semester, beginning Oct. 20.

District officials said they will contact the parents and/or guardians of virtual students who must switch to face-to-face learning in the coming days.