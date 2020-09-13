COVID-19 updates: State reports 1,840 new cases anf 47 deaths

The statewide confirmed total of positive COVID-19 cases since tracking began in March is now at 659,434.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

The state of Texas is reporting 1,840 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide confirmed total of positive COVID-19 cases to 659,434 since tracking began in March. The state is also reporting 47 newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death total to 14,190.

The state of Texas is not updating its count of total tests reported for Sunday because it is anticipating additional positivity rate metrics on Monday.

Denton County did not report any new COVID-19 information Sunday.

Collin County reports 182 new cases

Collin County health officials reported 182 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county's total to 11,986 confirmed cases since tracking began in March.

The county says there are 631 active cases currently, and that 11,173 people have recovered from the disease.

The county is reporting 122 total deaths and 66 total hospitalizations.

Tarrant County reports 314 new confirmed cases, 2 new deaths

Tarrant County officials reported 314 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44,454 since tracking began in March.

The county also reported two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 605 since tracking began in March.

So far, the county says 39,380 people have recovered from the disease.

Dallas County reports 111 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 156 new, confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 75,052 since tracking began in March. However, only 111 of those confirmed cases are new Sunday, as 28 were from the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting system, and 17 were older confirmed cases from older months.

Those 28 cases from the DSHS system came from April (2 cases), May (4 cases), July (9 cases), August (2 cases) and September (11 cases).

Dallas County is also reporting three new COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the county to 973 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in March. They are:

A Dallas man in his 50s who died in a long-term care facility

A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and who also had underlying high-risk health conditions

A Garland man in his 90s who died in a long-term care facility and who also had underlying high-risk health conditions

The county also said it is reporting 134 new probable cases with positive antigen tests, which brings the probable total number of cases in the county to 3,593, including 11 probable deaths.