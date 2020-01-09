COVID-19 updates: New testing method available in Dallas

The testing site is projected to accommodate about 600 tests daily, according to Dallas officials.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Oral swab testing for COVID-19 is now available in Dallas, city officials announced Tuesday. The oral swab testing, which is less invasive than nasal swab testing, will take place at Good Street Baptist Church at 3110 Bonnie View Road.

Tests can be scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday through the month of September.

Officials encourage pre-test registration which could be done online at texas.curativeinc.com.

The testing location is open to everyone and city officials said there are no residency or ID requirements.

The site is projected to accommodate about 600 tests daily and results can be expected 72 to 96 hours, city officials said.

Testing site at Dr Pepper Ballpark closed due to weather

Officials in Frisco announced via Twitter, that the salvia testing site at Dr Pepper Ballpark will be closed the rest of Tuesday due to weather conditions.

The testing site is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, however residents should monitor the city of Frisco social media sites for updates.

The weather pattern this week will favor disturbances moving across or near North Texas, bringing rounds of showers and storms.

CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER - The free, saliva testing site at Dr Pepper Ballpark is closed for the rest of today due to weather. Expect it to reopen tomorrow, Sept. 2 at 8:00 a.m. 🌨️🌩️Monitor our social media for updates. Thanks for understanding! 😷 @FriscoFFD — City of Frisco,Texas (@CityOfFriscoTx) September 1, 2020