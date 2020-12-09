COVID-19 updates: Dallas County add 165 new cases, 6 deaths

In Dallas County, health officials announced 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, of which five are from older months.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

The state's positivity rate of the novel coronavirus dropped to 6.9% on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is the lowest it has been since June 15 when it was 6.71%.

Health officials also reported six additional deaths. Two victims were found inside of their homes.

Health officials said the deaths include:

A Mesquite man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions.

An Irving woman in her 50s, who did not have underlying health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, who was found dead inside of her home and had underlying health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 60s, who had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80s, who was found inside her home and had underlying health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80s, who died at a local hospital and did not have underlying health conditions.

Saturday’s cases bring the countywide total to 75,052 including 970 confirmed deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted, “We have indicators that show some increase in COVID-19 activity and some that are remaining flat or trending lower. The Public Health Committee is looking at these closely and will have more information when it becomes available.”

He continues to urge resident to wear masks, socially distance, and to avoid trips and indoor crowds where people are not social distancing.

Tarrant County reports 203 new cases, 11 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 203 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, and 11 deaths.

Health officials say that brings the countywide total to 44,140 confirmed cases, including 603 deaths and 38,998 recoveries since tracking began in March.

According to records, there are currently 222 people hospitalized for the virus in Tarrant County.

Denton County reports 37 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 24 are active.

This brings the countywide total to 11,014 cases, including 105 deaths and 9,385 recoveries.

DCPH says it will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Hawaiian Falls at 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. If you would like to get tested, you’re asked to pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. The center will open at 8 a.m.