COVID-19 updates: 700 new cases reported in Tarrant County for second day in a row

Tarrant County has reported more than 60,000 cases of coronavirus since tracking began in March.

For the second day in a row, Tarrant County reported at least 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four new deaths were also reported Friday.

There were 742 new confirmed cases announced one day ago by county officials.

With Halloween this weekend and Thanksgiving less than a month away, North Texas health officials are urging people to follow recommended health guidelines.

"What we don't want is an empty seat at that Thanksgiving table in 2021," Casanova said. "The way we achieve that is getting it right in 2020," said Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society.

Hospitalizations in Tarrant County saw a slight decrease as there are currently 527 patients compared to 535 reported two days ago.

One month ago, on Sept. 29, there were 322 people in Tarrant County hospitals due to COVID-19.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

El Paso County halts non-essential activities

El Paso County officials have ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after the area’s medical resources were overwhelmed by the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the measure Thursday.

Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed, effective at midnight Thursday, are tattoo, hair, and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining. He also appealed to residents to avoid all non-essential activities.

Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services, and government activities were among the activities deemed essential.

All election-related activities, including campaigns and voting, also were deemed essential activities.

Mayor Price's Halloween event delayed

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price had to self-isolate for the third time since the pandemic began.

She tweeted Thursday afternoon that she was exposed to COVID-19, a few hours later she posted an update that her results came back negative.

Her annual "Spooky Bike Ride" has been canceled. Price said the socially distanced bike ride will be rescheduled to a date in November.

UPDATE: Mayor Price has tested negative for COVID-19. https://t.co/kBNJqOLGWb — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) October 30, 2020