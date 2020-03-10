COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials report 712 cases, 2 deaths over 2-day period

Dallas County Health and Human Services did not report any new COVID-19 cases Thursday because of an update to its data platform, County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Dallas County health officials reported 712 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, and two additional deaths over the last two days.

The two deaths include a Dallas woman in her 70s and a Garland woman in her 70s. Both had underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said.

Since tracking began in March, health officials have confirmed 82,918 cases, including 1,026 deaths.

“With the uptick in our numbers, it’s more important now than ever that you mask, maintain six-foot distance and wash your hands,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Denton County reports 65 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, of which 53 are active.

Since tracking began in March, the county has confirmed 12,383 cases, including 109 deaths and 10,661 recoveries.