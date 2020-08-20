COVID-19 updates: Positive cases confirmed within Wylie ISD

Wylie ISD officials said the positive‌ ‌cases were confirmed ‌at‌ ‌Cox‌ ‌and Birmingham elementary‌ ‌schools‌.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

A spokesperson for Wylie Independent School District confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within the district Thursday.

The district ‌notified staff and parents Wednesday ‌of‌ a positive‌‌ ‌case ‌at‌ both Cox‌ ‌and Birmingham elementary‌ ‌schools‌, according to the spokesperson.

District officials said, "close contacts" to the confirmed cases have been notified. Those people were also sent specific instructions for self-isolation.

Families are not required to take ‌any‌ ‌additional action‌ ‌at this time, according to district officials.

TWC applies for federal lost wage assistance funds

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Workforce Commission has applied for additional unemployment benefit funding made available through President Trump's Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

The governor's office said if granted, the funding will provide an additional $300 per week in benefits for qualifying Texans.

The governor's office says eligible Texans should receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after Aug. 23. The funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending Aug. 1.

Anyone who is currently receiving unemployment through TWC should continue to request payments as normal, Abbott's office said.

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 cities in October

Fort Worth-based American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires.

American said Thursday that it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry.

The decision appears designed to put pressure on Congress and the Trump administration to approve another $25 billion in relief for passenger airlines, which have seen traffic plummet during the coronavirus pandemic.

American has already received $5.8 billion and has applied for an additional federal loan of $4.9 billion.

Online network issues reported for Allen ISD

Allen Independent School District officials announced on Facebook reports of widespread network issues across several local school districts.

Officials said they are working with their network providers to fix the issue, but students still may have trouble logging on Thursday morning.

Students are advised to continue to attempt to log on. School officials said learning will resume as soon as possible.

