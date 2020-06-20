Dallas County face mask policy is in effect through August

Health officials say the novel coronavirus has become the third leading cause of death in Dallas County this year.

As of Saturday morning, customers must wear a face mask when entering businesses in Dallas County or they may be asked to leave.

Friday morning, Dallas County Commissioners voted 3-2 and passed an amended ordinance. The order went into effect at midnight and ends on Aug. 4.

The amended version includes a $500 fine if a business fails to come up with a health and safety policy and post it "in a conspicuous location sufficient to provide notice to employees and visitors."

An earlier version of the ordinance included language related to enforcement and a $1000 fine. Both of those references were deleted from the final version.

Long wait times at drive-thru testing sites

For the third day straight, Dallas officials are warning residents that drive-thru testing sites are experiencing long wait times.

Saturday morning, the City of Dallas released a statement that the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House may have wait times of two hours or longer.

Residents are encouraged to use the restroom in advance of their visit, to stay in their vehicles, and to have enough fuel.

Other testing sites throughout Dallas may have shorter wait times. The locations can be found here.