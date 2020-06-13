COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations reach record-high in Texas

Statistics for COVID-19 show hospital admissions, lab-confirmed hospitalizations and emergency visits all trended up in Dallas County.

Texas set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday with 2,242 patients, according to data released.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the Dallas-Fort Worth area currently has 729 patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the number of hospitalized patients in the state was at 1,935.

The state has seen an increase in patients each day since the beginning of the week.

Kroger opens third-testing site

On Monday, Kroger Health will open a third COVID-19 testing site in North Texas. This will be located at the 4833 block Village Creek Road in Fort Worth.

In addition to a new site opening, Kroger says two of their current sites will remain open through the end of June.

This includes testing at the Dallas CitySquare site and the initial Fort Worth site, located at J.P. Elder Middle School.

A spokesperson says the CitySquare site in South Dallas will be providing walk-up testing to better serve those without vehicle transportation.