COVID-19 live updates: Next steps in reopening Texas to be announced Monday

Malls, movie theaters, retailers, churches, and businesses were allowed to reopen with restrictions earlier this month.

In a couple of days, Gov. Greg Abbott will announce his next steps in reopening more of the economy. The governor is expected to make an announcement Monday.

This is the same day gyms and office workplaces will be allowed to reopen at 25% occupancy. A local company says it's rushing to sanitize businesses as employees prepare to come back to work.

In addition to many nonessential businesses reopening, YCMA locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth have announced they plan to offer summer camps for children.

The YMCA expects Abbott to unveil summer camp guidelines within the next few days. Once those are released, a more specific plan about YMCA programming will follow.

Top updates for Saturday, May 16:

Democrats powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House on Friday. It would deliver another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and other financial aid.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday temporarily put on hold an expansion of voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.