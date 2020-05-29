COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 200 new cases

More businesses are continuing to reopen throughout Texas. Local officials urge residents to practice social distancing and wear face masks as they go out in public.

For the second day in a row, Dallas County has seen a slight increase in the positive amount of COVID-19 cases. However, officials say this does not indicate a trend.

"The numbers from today and yesterday are a little higher than we’ve seen in the last week but do not indicate a trend," Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

Friday afternoon, county officials announced 200 additional cases and 1 new death.

The latest victim to die is a Garland man in his 40s who had underlying health conditions, officials say.

There have been 9,787 cases countywide and 223 deaths since testing began in March.

Plano woman, 63, with COVID-19 dies

A 63-year-old Plano woman who had COVID-19 died Wednesday. Collin County health officials say she had underlying health conditions.

The woman is the 34th Collin County resident to die from coronavirus since testing began in March.

As of Friday morning, there have been 1,236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents and 892 recoveries, according to officials.

Daily hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported by the 25 hospitals Thursday.