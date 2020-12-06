For the third time this week, Dallas County reports record-high in daily cases

This data comes the same day that Texas loosens more restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close for months.

For the third time this week, Dallas County has reached a new daily high in the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, officials announced 328 new cases and 3 more deaths. The county's previous record was recorded on Thursday with 312 cases.

Judge Clay Jenkins says the increase in cases could be due to expansion in testing. He also said he's concerned about more record highs for hospitalizations.

Earlier this week, a testing site was held at the American Airlines Center for anyone in the community who had participated in recent protests.

In addition, there are now walk-up testing sites throughout the city of Dallas.

"Protesters can still get tested at the drive-thru locations at AAC and at Ellis Davis Field House, while protests are taking place; also, at the walk-up locations at Red Bird Mall and Inspired Vision Compassion Center, 75217 until Sat. June 13th at 2 p.m.," Jenkins posted on Facebook.

As of Friday, restaurants can operate at 75% capacity. Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest order, businesses must still follow guidelines as they do so.

These guidelines include groups maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from other groups at all times and tables being spaced out at least 6 feet apart.

As reopening continues next week, amusement parks and carnivals will be able to open at 50% capacity on June 19.

