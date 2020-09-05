x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

coronavirus

COVID-19 live updates: More testing sites become available as phase 2 of reopening Texas is underway

There are more than 11,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Texas.
Credit: AP
A lab assistant holds a blood sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Principle Health Systems and SynerGene Laboratory, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kroger opened a new free drive-thru testing site Saturday morning in South Dallas. It is located at the CitySquare parking lot at 1610 Malcolm X Boulevard. 

Self-swab testing for COVID-19 is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays. 

The location is part of a public-private partnership between the City of Dallas, Dallas County, City Square, and Kroger Health.

Earlier this week, a self-swab testing site also opened at J.P Elder Middle School in Fort Worth. 

RELATED: How to get swab or antibody coronavirus test in Dallas-Fort Worth

The opening of the new Dallas testing site comes one day after Dallas County tied its deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic with 10 deaths. 

Friday afternoon, Tarrant County also reported its highest number of single-day cases at 171.

Top updates for Saturday, May 9:

  • Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has announced that 500 municipal employees will be furloughed through at least July 31.
  • Hawaii on Friday reported no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months.
  • The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts Friday.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
  • Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

More on WFAA:

 