COVID-19 live updates: More testing sites become available as phase 2 of reopening Texas is underway

There are more than 11,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Texas.

Kroger opened a new free drive-thru testing site Saturday morning in South Dallas. It is located at the CitySquare parking lot at 1610 Malcolm X Boulevard.

Self-swab testing for COVID-19 is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays.

The location is part of a public-private partnership between the City of Dallas, Dallas County, City Square, and Kroger Health.

Earlier this week, a self-swab testing site also opened at J.P Elder Middle School in Fort Worth.

The opening of the new Dallas testing site comes one day after Dallas County tied its deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic with 10 deaths.

Friday afternoon, Tarrant County also reported its highest number of single-day cases at 171.

Top updates for Saturday, May 9:

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has announced that 500 municipal employees will be furloughed through at least July 31.

Hawaii on Friday reported no new case of the coronavirus for the first time in nearly two months.

The NBA took tiny steps toward a return to normalcy, as a small number of practice facilities reopened for workouts Friday.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.