COVID-19 updates: Dallas County case numbers remain lower than last week

Residents are asked to social distance when visiting public places as more businesses were allowed to reopen Friday in Texas.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported this week in Dallas County remains lower than last week.

Friday afternoon, county health officials reported that 204 residents tested positive, and four more people died.

Last week, the number of positive cases averaged in the mid 200s.

The latest victims who died include residents from Dallas and Irving, with their ages ranging from 50s to 80s. One patient lived in a long-term care facility.

Judge Clay Jenkins says hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions staying relatively flat.

However, he says residents should still practice social distancing and avoid going to restaurants and bars.

"None of this leads to the 14-day decline that the doctors have talked about, so we are still at that red 'stay home stay safe' zone," he tweeted.

Denton County reports 1 additional death

Denton County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that one more person died from COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 30. The patient was a Carrollton woman in her 60s.

DCPH also announced 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide total to 1,205 confirmed cases.

So far, 615 residents have successfully recovered.

“We hope those who have recovered from COVID-19 will consider donating plasma to help those suffering with severe COVID-19 complications," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said.

To donate you can call Carter BloodCare at 1-800-366-2834.

Collin County reports 2 additional deaths

Collin County health officials announced Friday afternoon that two more people have died from COVID-19. The patients that died include a 98-year-old woman from Plano and an 82-year-old woman from Richardson. Officials said both women had underlying health conditions.

Officials announced reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 1,132 since tracking began in March. Of that total, 786 people have successfully recovered.

Currently, 19 residents are hospitalized and 294 are in home isolation.

Tarrant County reports 2 additional deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced Friday afternoon that two more people have died from COVID-19.

Those deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 60s and a Watauga woman in her 40s. One patient had underlying health issues, according to the department.

Health officials also confirmed there were 96 new positive cases of COVID-19.

UIL gives green light for high school workouts

The University Interscholastic League has made official what it hinted at earlier this week -- on June 8, high school athletic programs around the state may begin summer strength and conditioning programs and sport-specific instruction.

Remaining spring activities and competitions were officially canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year on April 17, though most activities were paused well before that due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Historic warplanes fly over North Texas in salute to frontline workers

Historic warplanes from Cavanaugh Flight Museum flew over North Texas Friday morning to honor frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warplanes started in Addison, flew over Baylor Scott & White Health in Plano, and then traveled across Dallas and ended at Dallas-Love Field.

According to Cavanaugh Flight Museum, the flyover consisted of a collection of historic warplanes, including a B-25, P-40, and T-6 formation.

Daily hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported Thursday by 25 hospitals.

Total beds : 5,706 Beds occupied : 3,926

: 5,706 Total ICU beds : 828 ICU beds occupied : 534

: 828 Total ventilators : 944 Ventilators in use : 323

: 944

Digital producer Briauna Brown contributed to this story.